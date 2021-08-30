Former Sabah governor Sakaran Dandai, who was warded for Covid-19, dies

Sakaran, who was from Semporna, was also an uncle to Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Tun Sakaran Dandai, a former Yang Dipertua Negri Sabah, died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at about 6am today. He was 91.

His death was confirmed by his son Datuk Seri Nasir Sakaran, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“My father died this morning. The hospital contacted our family about 6am,” Nasir was quoted saying.

He added that Sakaran’s remains will be taken to the state mosque and will later be laid to rest at the Makam Pahlawan.

Sakaran’s death comes a day after the passing of another prominent Sabahan Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, 66, who was last a supreme council member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Sakaran, who was from Semporna, was also an uncle to Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

He was Sabah’s eighth governor between January 1995 and December 2002. Before that, he was the state chief minister for 10 months, from March to December 1994. He had also been Semporna MP for 10 years, from August 1986 to April 1995.

Sakaran was hospitalised on August 18 for Covid-19 treatment. His condition became more serious and he was warded in the intensive care unit on August 24.

Sakaran is survived by his wife and 12 children, Utusan Malaysia reported.