Education Ministry to continue empowering country’s education ecosystem, says minister

(From left) Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali take their oaths of office witnessed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, August 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Education Ministry (MOE) is committed to giving its best efforts to strengthen the country’s education ecosystem, its minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said.

In a posting on Facebook, Radzi said in the 18 months he was at MOE prior to his reappointment, many things had been achieved in the effort to improve the country’s education system.

“The trust given will be upheld as best as we can. Nothing beats hard work!” he said.

Earlier, Radzi said that after the swearing-in ceremony this afternoon, he continued to hold meetings with the deputy minister and MOE officials, including the secretary-general, director-general and the top management.

A total of 30 Cabinet ministers and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today. — Bernama