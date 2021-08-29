Malaysia’s boccia player Wei Lun stuns world No. 2 en route to staying unbeaten in Group B at Tokyo Paralympics

Malaysia’s paralympic Boccia athlete Chew Wei Lun competes against South Korean Jung Sungjoon in the BC1 Category Boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gym August 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Aug 29 — National boccia player Chew Wei Lun sent world number two Witsanu Huadpradit of Thailand packing en route to maintaining his unbeaten run in Group B of the mixed individual BC1 (physical impairment) category at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

Wei Lun began the day in stunning fashion by ousting Witsanu 1-0 in a tie-break after both players were level at 3-3 in regulation play at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre here.

World number 11 Wei Lun continued to show his fighting spirit later in the day when he bounced back from being 0-3 down to oust another higher-ranked player, world number eight Sungjoon Jung of South Korea 9-3.

The 25-year-old Wei Lun had marked his Paralympic debut with a 5-2 over Brazilian Andreza Vitoria de Oliveira in the opening Group B match yesterday (Aug 28).

Wei Lun, who now leads Group B, will face Katerina Curinova of the Czech Republic in the final group match tomorrow (Aug 30).

Only the top two from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. — Bernama