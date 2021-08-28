PAS confident PM Ismail Sabri’s new Cabinet will revive country’s economy

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party will give its full support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Cabinet to focus on serving the people and carrying out their respective duties. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today said that the party is confident that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s newly announced Cabinet will continue efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic, revive the economy and strengthen unity in the country.

Hadi said the party will give its full support to the prime minister and the Cabinet to focus on serving the people and carrying out their respective duties.

“PAS invites all parties to help solve the country’s problems together. Now is the time to save the people and revive the economy affected by the pandemic, not the time for endless politicking to the point of hampering the implementation of the National Recovery Plan as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

PAS retained the same number of three ministers and five deputy ministers post they held during the Perikatan Nasional administration.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was retained as Environment and Water minister.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was appointed as the Energy and Resource minister.

However, former plantation industries and commodities minister Datuk Seri Khairuddin Aman Razali was droped.

PAS vice president Datuk Idris Ahmad, replaces partyless senator Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

For the deputy minister’s post, four of PAS’ members were retained including Idris’ deputy Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary; Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd. Yusoff; Deputy Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Awang Hashim and Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim.

Tumpat MP Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi was replaced by PAS Ulama chief Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries II.