JPJ unable to take action against p-hailing riders due to lack of evidence, says deputy D-G

Road Transport Department personnel are seen at a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza in Simpang Ampat December 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Aug 28 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) finds it difficult to take action against p-hailing riders and drivers due to complaints with insufficient evidence, JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said.

He urged the public to provide solid evidence such as video recordings or photographs, vehicle plate numbers, as well as the time and location of the incidents so as to facilitate enforcement, including issuing summonses for traffic-related offences and other matters.

“Most complaints we receive, especially on social media, are regarding p-hailing riders or drivers running red lights or travelling in the opposite direction of traffic on one-way streets.

“When there is clear, hard evidence, we can conduct investigations and when the offence is proven, we can issue summonses,” he told reporters after inspecting Op Patuh Covid-19 at Jalan Tasek, which was joined by Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan here today.

Aedy Fadly also said that the Perak JPJ had issued six compounds worth RM36,000 as of today to factory buses that failed to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

The offences identified included carrying passengers over 50 per cent capacity, not preparing the MySejahtera QR code and not having a temperature scanner, he said.

He added that during the special operation conducted for two hours and which ended at noon today, 64 notices were issued for various offences, including not being able to produce their driving licences, not having insurance coverage, failure to display the P or L licence sticker on their vehicles and having tinted windows. — Bernama