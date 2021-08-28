Former govt chief secretary Ahmad Sarji laid to rest

Former chief secretary to the government Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid’s body is laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah II cemetery in Mount Kiara, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The body of former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid who died this morning at the age of 82, was laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Bukit Kiara 2 Muslim Cemetrey at noon today.

His body arrived at the cemetrey at about 11.45am, accompanied by several close family members.

Earlier, the remains of Ahmad Sarji was brought to Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque in Bukit Damansara for prayers.

Ahmad Sarji, the KSN from 1990 until 1996, died at a hospital at 1.40 am today.

He was also the founder and the first chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) in 1992 and was re-appointed to the same post in 2019.

After the burial, Ahmad Sarji’s youngest son, Ariff Tuah thanked all parties present at the burial of his father despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Ariff who was met by reporters at the cemetrey here today, expressed the family’s thank to all parties including leaders of the country who conveyed their condolences to the family and prayed for his father.

He said his father who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for 21 days, was having breathing difficulties for four days before passing away.

“I think he did very well, he survived for 20 days, he was a very strong person,” he said and added that his father had a history of diabetes and kidney problem.

The burial was completed at about 12.30 pm under strict compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama