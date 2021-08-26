Kedah health exco tests positive for Covid-19

Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman revealed that he was now in category 2 of the infection and having a slight fever and cough, and undergoing quarantine at home. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 26 — Kedah State Health Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman was confirmed to positive for Covid-19, today.

He said he started showing symptoms of the infection like fever and coughing last Sunday and decided to undergo self-quarantine before undergoing a Covid-19 screening test yesterday.

He then received a call from the health authority this morning, informing him that he was found to be positive for the viral infection.

“As I have been having some symptoms, I did not go out anywhere since Sunday but attended to all matters online,” he said, here, today.

Dr Mohd Hayati revealed that he was now in category 2 of the infection and having a slight fever and cough, and undergoing quarantine at home.

Dr Mohd Hayati said a day before having the symptoms, he had participated in an aid distribution mission to areas affected by the massive flooding in Yan due to the water rush from Gunung Jerai last Saturday.

“I’m not sure where I got infected but a day after returning from Yan, I started coughing and having a slight fever,” he said, adding that his condition was still stable and was always monitoring it, especially his oxygen level which was now at 96 or 97 per cent.

He said he would be going to the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) for further evaluation of his health condition. — Bernama