Covid-19: Islamic NGOs must meet Jais’ criteria for funeral management services, says Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM, Aug 24 — The involvement of Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOIs) in the management of Covid-19 remains in the state must meet the criteria prescribed by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) before they are allowed to offer such services.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari told the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today the NGOIs must be registered with the Registrar of Societies, or if it is a foundation, it must be a registered trustee under the Trustees (Incorporation) Act.

He said the NGOIs should also be registered with the approving authority for at least six months from the date of application, adding that the purpose of its establishment must be related to improving Islamic teachings, social development and welfare of the ummah.

“The NGOIs are also not allowed to raise public funds or misuse the credentials given by Jais in any way or circumstance,” he said when replying to a question from Azmizam Zaman Huri (PH-Port Klang) at the Selangor DUN sitting today.

“The organisations also should not have criminal records, breach enforced laws or have any reports that linked them to bad practices after their registration,” he said, adding that the services they wish to provide must be based on volunteer works.

Azmizam wanted to know the status of the management of Covid-19 remains and whether the state government would work with NGOs that offer funeral management to the B40 group in the state.

Amirudin said a total of 189 volunteers comprising NGOs, individuals, departments and several other parties had collaborated with Jais to assist in the management of the Covid-19 remains in Selangor, adding that Jais did not impose any charges for the services except for the cost involving the cemetery.

“For cemeteries under local authorities, the cost is between RM120 and RM300 while graves under kariah (parish), not more than RM500,” he said, adding that until Aug 10, Jais had managed a total of 776 Covid-19 remains with the help of volunteers who are stationed at the state’s hospitals. — Bernama