PM Ismail Sabri receives congratulatory call from Jokowi

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has received a congratulatory call from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo, or better known as Jokowi, made a congratulatory call today to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob over his appointment as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

Ismail Sabri received the call in the midst of his one-day working visit to Kedah to check on the flood situation in Kuala Muda and Yan today.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in the five-minute conversation between both leaders, Jokowi had said that the strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia will be further strengthened.

“Jokowi also prayed that the good relations between the two countries will continue to be blessed by God,” the PMO said.

Ismail Sabri, in also stating the same commitment to Jokowi, said Malaysia and Indonesia shared a special relationship.

“Ismail Sabri also stated his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between both countries,” said the PMO.

Ismail Sabri, 61, took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday (Aug 21). — Bernama