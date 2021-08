NSC: 24 localities in two states under EMCO from Aug 25

Motorists ride past barbed wire fencing amid the enhanced movement control order in Taman Meru 2b in Ipoh August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Twenty-three localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), from Wednesday (August 25) to September 7.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, said the EMCO in Sabah involves Kampung Cenderamata 2 and Kampung Cempaka, Likas; Kampung Inanam Laut; Kampung Bambangan, Inanam; Kampung Kelingau; Kampung Lapasan and Taman Kuala Menggatal in Kota Kinabalu.

Four localities in Penampang are Delta Height; Kampung Sindaanan; Rainfield Garden and Maju Kota Lights Industry in Jalan Lama Penampang, as well as four others in Tawau involving Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah; Taman Ranggu Saujana; Kampung Sungai Tamang in Pulau Sebatik and Tanjung Batu Laut, Logpon will also be placed under the EMCO.

He said other localities in Sabah are Kampung Pelangi, Kampung Seri Manis and Ladang Sungai Pin in Kinabatangan; Felda Sahabat 55 estate housing and Taman Perumahan Satu in Lahad Datu; Taman Limauan, Kinarut and Kampung Mondikot in Papar; Ladang Mawang in Kalabakan and Mengayam Sri Arjuna sawmill in Sipitang.

“One locality in Pahang that will be placed under the EMCO is Felda Kota Gelanggi 2 in Jerantut,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama