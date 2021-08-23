Johor rep says no state Hari Raya Haji cluster reported, SOPs were strictly enforced

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha in Bukit Antarabangsa, Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 23 — The Johor government said there have been no reported Covid-19 clusters involving Hari Raya Haji in the state as the standard operating procedures (SOP) for ritual sacrifices were strictly enforced and adhered to.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Javanthi said the SOPs for the sacrificial rituals were drafted by taking into account the views of the State Health Department, State Fatwa Committee and the State Veterinary Services Department that also obtained the consent of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“This year's Hari Raya Haji was successfully implemented with 6,037 sacrificial animals slaughtered at 164 slaughterhouses registered under the Veterinary Services Department.

“The entire process of slaughtering, butchering, cutting and packing the meat is done at the slaughterhouses. The mosque and surau committee as well as the organisers of the sacrifice will distribute the prepared meat to those who are eligible,” said Tosrin.

He was responding to a question by Najib Lep (Pas-Bukit Pasir) on the SOP of sacrificial slaughter on Hari Raya Haji at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Tosrin, who is also the Bukit Permai assemblyman, said state government officials visited a total of 30 slaughterhouses from July 10 to 22.

He said the slaughterhouses were located in Kulai, Gelang Patah, Johor Baru, Ulu Tiram, Pontian and Kota Tinggi.

“To ensure that the slaughterhouse complied with the Hari Raya Haji SOPs, the Johor Islamic Religious Department, the Veterinary Services Department and the police conducted monitoring before and after the sacrificial ritual is performed,” said Tosrin