Ex-Mara Inc chairman’s graft case: Over 485 exhibits served to defence team over Aussie property deal

Lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran said the defence had received 10 bundles of documents in printed copies containing 485 exhibits, among them copies of cheques and letters related to the case. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The prosecution has handed over 485 exhibits to the defence team for the bribery and money laundering case of former Mara Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Mara Inc) chairman Datuk Mohammad Lan Allani, involving property deals in Melbourne, Australia.

Lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran representing Mohammad Lan, 65, informed this when contacted by Bernama, after the case management today before Judge Suzana Hussin.

Kumaraendran said the defence had received 10 bundles of documents in printed copies containing 485 exhibits, among them copies of cheques and letters related to the case.

“The court had earlier set the date for the trial to begin in January 2022 and re-mention of the case was fixed on October 27,” he said.

In today’s proceedings, the prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaide.

On February 5 this year, Mohammad Lan pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of corruption and money laundering amounting to RM20.5 million over property deals in Melbourne, Australia.

The offences were allegedly committed at various locations, including Solaris Mont Kiara, Maybank Mont Kiara Branch near here and the CIMB Bank in Jalan Sagunting, Central Building in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, between September 2012 and July 26, 2013.

For the bribery offences, he was charged under Section 16 (a) (A) and Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The money laundering charges were framed under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti -Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613) (AMLA) punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same act which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, if convicted. — Bernama