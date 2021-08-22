Selangor MB: State assembly sitting to debate plans to tackle Covid-19

The Selangor MB said Covid-19 would be among the topics to be debated apart from the royal address of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said several plans to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic will be debated in the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to sit for nine days starting tomorrow.

He said it would be among the topics to be debated apart from the royal address of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

He said the plans were to address the challenges brought by the pandemic and safeguard the state’s economic resilience as well as its capability as the country’s pillar of strength in its development and progress.

He said this in a video posted on his official Twitter account today.

He also called on all state assemblymen to conduct the debate in an orderly manner and contribute to providing suggestions to the state as well as the federal government in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opening ceremony will take place with strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), to be attended by about 150 people compared to 500 previously. — Bernama