Only fully vaccinated allowed to enter Sarawak Energy service counters

SEB Customer Service Counter with SOPs in place. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 22 — Sarawak Energy is taking additional steps to protect its customers and staff from Covid-19.

Only customers and contractors who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccinations are allowed to visit any of Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters throughout Sarawak.

Prior to entry, customers and contractors are also required to show their vaccination status to the attending personnel either through their mySejahtera mobile application, immunity card or immunity passport as proof of vaccination.

Existing safety measures such as temperature scanning before entry, wearing of facemasks and maintaining appropriate physical distancing at all times, as well as utilising the hand sanitisers provided, continue to apply.

Chief executive officer of Syarikat Sesco Berhad, Sarawak Energy’s utility arm, Lau Kim Swee, said they would continue to prioritise the safety of their customers, employees, contractors and vendors. Everyone must fulfill the two-dose vaccination requirements to enter any Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“We are concerned over the safety of our customers, employees, contractors and vendors in our customer service counters, and have put in place the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) based on the health guidelines from the state government and the Ministry of Health,” said Lau in a statement yesterday.

“Those who do not meet the vaccination requirements or fail to comply with the health guidelines will be denied entry. This is our commitment to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 which is already very serious in the state.”

Sarawak Energy assures its customers that all customer service counters are sanitised regularly for the safety of all personnel and customers. Only Sarawak Energy employees who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccinations are allowed to be physically present at the workplace.

During this time, customers are strongly encouraged to perform transactions such as bill payments online and enquiries via Sarawak Energy’s mobile app ‘SEB cares’. Payment can be made via other platforms such as online banking, JomPay as well as e-wallets like Sarawak Pay and Boost.

For more information, contact Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre or e-mail [email protected] Alternatively, customers can also get in touch through ‘SEB cares’, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. — Borneo Post