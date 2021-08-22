Muhyiddin too says it’s a Perikatan govt, says party leaders met to strengthen cooperation for GE15

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to the media after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at Taman Tamadun Islam in Kuala Terengganu, August 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today also called the new government under newly-appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

Muhyiddin today confirmed on Facebook that he had chaired Perikatan Nasional’s supreme council meeting this morning, which he said was done with permission from the National Security Council.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister until his resignation on August 16, said PN will give back the “Perikatan Nasional Government” in its policies and plans.

“The Perikatan Nasional party that is backed by 50 Members of Parliament together with 3 independent Members of Parliament will also continue to be together, united and committed to support the Perikatan Nasional Government’s policies and plans in making the national recovery plan a success, prioritising the citizens’ welfare and ensuring the country’s sustainability,” he said, referring to 53 of the 114 MPs who had backed Ismail Sabri as prime minister.

“The meeting also had an in-depth discussion on the country’s current political scenario and heard and took note of all views from component parties to strengthen political cooperation and make preparations to face the 15th general election,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president added.

Muhyiddin said the meeting this morning was attended by all Perikatan Nasional supreme council members including the presidents of component parties, namely PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, STAR president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, SAPP president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee and Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

Muhyiddin confirmed the others who attended the meeting as including Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and representatives from component parties.

Separately, a news report by Free Malaysia Today also quoted Bersatu deputy president Faizal earlier as asserting that the new government under Ismail Sabri is a PN government, as PN has 50 MPs while Barisan Nasional which also backs Ismail Sabri has 41 MPs.

This comes after two Umno leaders, namely Umno secretary-general and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, opposed the usage of “PN Government”, as BN is not part of the PN coalition.