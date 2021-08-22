DAP says ok to new PM’s offer on Covid-19 fight, if opposition not just as rubber stamp

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng addresses members of the media at the Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Opposition party DAP says it would consider the new prime minister’s offer for the federal opposition to join the government in the fight against Covid-19 and efforts for the country’s recovery, but only if the opposition’s role would not be as a “rubber stamp”.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng took to Facebook to pen a brief response to newly appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s maiden speech earlier today.

“To save lives and livelihoods, DAP is willing to consider the offer for the leadership of the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on Covid-19 provided it is not token representation and a mere rubber-stamp for the government’s views.

“The winner cannot take all and the loser should not lose all,” the Bagan MP wrote on Facebook.

Earlier today, Ismail Sabri had in his speech called on all government and opposition MPs to join him in saving “Keluarga Malaysia” or the “Malaysian Family”, a label which he introduced today to describe the nation.

Ismail Sabri noted that there are now only 21 months or less than two years until the 15th general election, and that Malaysia had already seen two changes of government with two different prime ministers since the last general election or the 14th general election.

He said such swift changes of government within such a short time is detrimental to the country, and urged for the end to the grab for political power and instead stressed on moving forward together to help the nation heal and recover.

Ismail Sabri also noted that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had in his recent audience with the heads of all political parties decreed for them to seek aside their differences for the public’s prosperity and welfare.

Noting that the political turmoil in the country had caused distress to the public, Ismail Sabri said it is important for political stability to be swiftly achieved through togetherness including by establishing cross-party cooperation.

“Therefore, I would like to offer the opportunity to the leadership of the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on Covid-19,” he had said.