Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force says cooperation with GPs to administer vaccines will continue in future

Foreign workers receive their Covid-19 jab during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today denied rumours of stopping general practitioners (GPs) from administering Covid-19 vaccines under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

CITF stressed that GPs will be needed to continue the immunisation programme in the long term as the country might discontinue vaccination centres (PPV) in the future.

“Allegation that GPs involvement will be terminated is inaccurate.

“Instead, the involvement of GPs in the future will be considered in ensuring continuity to the Covid-19 immunisation programme as PPVs may not be operational at that time,” it said in a statement today.

It also highlighted that GPs have contributed at least five per cent of the total inoculation in Klang Valley’s Operation Surge Capacity.

“As of August 21, 2021, the adult population in Klang Valley that have received at least one dose is 107.7 per cent, which also takes into account vaccinations given to undocumented residents and non-residents,” it added.

The national task force said that more vaccination centers will be closed including the ones involving GPs.

“In the Klang Valley, as of August 22, 12 PPVs have been closed and from August 23 to 29, another 21 PPVs will be closed. Of the 32 PPVs closed, seven were public PPVs.

“For the future, new requirements such as booster dose, adolescent vaccination (ages 12-17 years) as well as continuous vaccination for new registrants will be finalised from time to time,” it said.