JAKARTA, July 10 — Tourism Malaysia has launched its first tourism promotion initiative in Timor-Leste as part of its drive to attract more visitors under the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign while deepening tourism cooperation.

As part of MYEXPO Dili 2026 on July 8 and 9, Tourism Malaysia organised the Visit Malaysia 2026 Destination Seminar and Table Top, bringing together travel agents, tour operators and tourism stakeholders from Timor-Leste and Malaysia to develop travel packages and strengthen business partnerships.

Tourism Malaysia Jakarta Director Hairi Mohd Yakzan said the initiative reflected the agency’s commitment to expanding its presence in emerging tourism markets while promoting the VM2026 campaign, themed “Surreal Experiences”.

He said growing direct air connectivity between Malaysia and Timor-Leste provided a strong foundation for expanding tourism exchanges and strengthening partnerships with the local travel industry.

“With improving direct air connectivity between our two countries, we see tremendous potential to develop sustainable tourism flows and long-term partnerships with the local travel industry,” he told Bernama.

Malaysia and Timor-Leste are currently connected by five direct flights a week between Kuala Lumpur and Dili, three operated by Batik Air and two by Aero Dili.

Tourism Malaysia also launched Flavours of Malaysia 2026 alongside the seminar, with the culinary promotion running until July 22 and featuring Malaysian favourites such as nasi lemak, curry mee, Melaka asam pedas, beef rendang tok, ayam goreng berempah and Nyonya chap chai.

“Tourism Malaysia looks forward to welcoming more visitors from Timor-Leste to experience Malaysia’s rich culture, nature, gastronomy, shopping, wellness offerings and renowned hospitality through the VM2026 campaign,” Hairi said. — Bernama