CITF: Appointment-based vaccination for foreigners in Bukit Jalil PPV to replace walk-ins

Foreign workers queue as they wait to get their Covid-19 jab at the Bukit Jalil Stadium vaccination centre August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Walk-in vaccination at the Bukit Jalil vaccination centre (PPV) has been discontinued and replaced with an appointment-based method, Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said in a statement today.

The national task force also said that walk-in vaccination for Malaysians in the Klang Valley will continue in just 13 vaccination centres starting tomorrow.

“CITF found that the number of walk-ins for Malaysian citizens has been declining day by day since the walk-ins began on August 2. Therefore, walk-ins for all Malaysians in the Klang Valley will continue but at 13 specific Vaccination Centers (PPVs) as in Appendix 1.

“For non-Malaysian citizens in the Klang Valley, the walk-in method specified at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium Vaccination Center (PPV SNBJ) until 22 August will be replaced by vaccination through the appointment method. This means, PPV SNBJ will no longer accept non-citizen walk-ins starting August 23,” it said.

Vaccination centres that will start to have walk-in tomorrow are KL Convention Centre (KLCC) — HCO F, G and H, Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil — A, B, Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Shah Alam — HCO B, Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC), Hotel Wyndham Acmar Klang, Dewan Sivik MBPJ, Petaling Jaya, Stadium Tertutup Kuala Selangor, Dewan Seri Bernam, Sabak Bernam, Dewan Kompleks Sukan Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Langat.

Meanwhile, Le Pavillon Gamuda Garden in Gombak and Bukit Beruntung Golf Resort on August 25.

Galaxy Mall Ampang and Universiti Multimedia in Cyberjaya will start the next day.

The statement came after a clip went viral on social media after a crowd jammed in Bukit Jalil PPV queuing for vaccination yesterday.