Anwar tells supporters to accept Ismail Sabri’s appointment as PM, work towards GE15

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged for the coalition’s leaders, members and supporters to accept the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to appoint Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Prime Minister.

In a statement yesterday, Anwar said the Opposition acknowledged that the decision conformed to the Constitution, and the concepts of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy.

“For the Opposition, this is our challenge to work harder to face the 15th general election (GE15). Let us together pray and put an effort so the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and economy will swiftly be rectified and tackled for the sake of the people,” the PKR president said.

“For all leaders, members and supporters, we urge everyone to accept this decision with clear determination for us to work harder to face GE15, so we can win again the people’s mandate that we received in the last election.”

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has named Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the nation’s ninth Prime Minister, putting the party back in power following its coalition Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the 2018 poll.

PH was in power for 22 months before its administration fell following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s exit from the coalition to form the Perikatan Nasional government together with Umno.

However, Umno had in recent months retracted its support for Muhyiddin, resulting in the end of his administration next.

The GE15 must be called by July 2023.