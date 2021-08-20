RapidKL: LRT service disrupted at Sentul Timur-PWTC stations due to track intrusion

A Light Rail Transit train travels along a track in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling line is experiencing a service disruption from LRT Sentul Timur Station to LRT PWTC Station due to a track intrusion incident by a trespasser at around 4.45pm today.

Rapid KL, in a statement today, said, however, the service on the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling line from LRT Putra Heights station heading towards Ampang LRT station was operating normally up to LRT Sultan Ismail Station where complimentary Rapid KL shuttle buses were provided at thirty-minute intervals to the Sentul Timur LRT Station and vice versa.

“The female trespasser, who is yet to be identified, did not survive the incident. Police from Sentul, Fire and Rescue Department from Sentul, Health Ministry, Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Land Public Transport Agency personnel are currently at the site to gather evidence and initiate investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and would like to apologise to our passengers for the service disruption. For the safety of all involved, the LRT Sentul Timur Station and LRT PWTC Station will remain closed until further notice,” said the statement.

Following this, Rapid KL appeals to members of the public to stop sharing photos of the incident to respect the privacy of the deceased and to avoid speculation on the motive for the track intrusion.

“Rapid KL will give full cooperation to the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out. We are also embarking on a comprehensive audit of our stations' safety and security measures in order to minimise risks of such incidents in the future,” it added. ― Bernama