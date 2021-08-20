Agong appoints Ismail Sabri as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seen on a bus ahead of his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has named Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the nation’s ninth prime minister after being satisfied he commanded the confidence of the majority in Parliament.



In a statement on behalf of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty hoped the appointment would end Malaysia’s political instability and allow the government to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.



Ismail Sabri, who served as the senior minister in charge of the security cluster and defence minister under the now defunct Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, will be sworn in at 2.30pm tomorrow.

“Istana Negara received nominations for the future prime minister from 220 members of the Dewan Rakyat, each through a statutory declaration on August 18, 2021. From the declaration letters, a total of 114 members of the Dewan Rakyat nominated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Member of Parliament for Bera), a sufficient majority to form the government.

“Following that, His Majesty agreed to grant an audience with the 114 members of the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, August 19, 2021, to confirm their trust in the member of the Dewan Rakyat who was nominated to be appointed as prime minister.

“Following this and in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty is pleased to appoint Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Member of Parliament for Bera) as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia,” the statement read.

The statement was issued after a two-hour special Conference of Rulers meeting, which began at 2.30pm today, to decide the new prime minister.

Ahmad Fadil also reiterated the view of the King that the people should not be burdened with endless political turmoil at a time when the country is struggling with health issues and “economic depression”, brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MPs were also reminded to show solidarity by giving priority, high commitment and the best service to the people.

In a statement on Wednesday, the King issued a reminder to the person who will be appointed to undergo a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat once it is confirmed.

Ahmad Fadil, who issued the statement on behalf of the King, said that the confidence vote has to be undertaken as it is the proper constitutional thing to do to gain legitimacy.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as the eighth prime minister this week, saying he no longer believed he commanded majority support in Parliament even though he had yet to undertake a confidence vote in the Lower House as he intended to do next month.