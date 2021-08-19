Ismail Sabri has majority to be PM, BN sec-gen claims after audience with Agong (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan speaks to reporters before leaving Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A total of 114 MPs have given their support in statutory declarations (SDs) to Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be Malaysia’s next prime minister, according to Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Pontian MP who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general however, did not not say if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has chosen to appoint Ismail, the Bera MP, to lead a new government.

“Today, 114 MPs who gave SDs in support of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Bera as the candidate for the next prime minister, were interviewed one by one by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“In a brief meeting, the MPs stated their names and from which area and expressed that their support is voluntary and without coercion,” he told reporters while on his way out of the palace here this afternoon.

Ahmad said there was no talk of who would be on the Cabinet during the audience with the King.

“There was no talk of Cabinet or other things, only focused on the statutory declarations towards Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he said.

He indicated that the next government would be a temporary one for the management of Malaysia’s Covid-19 crisis.

The Health Ministry counted 22,948 new Covid-19 cases today, a new national record.

“We hope that there will be a government that cares for the people and the stability of the economy.

“When herd immunity is achieved and Covid-19 cases reduced, we will return the mandate to the people,” Ahmad said.

MORE TO COME