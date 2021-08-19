Dr Noor Hisham reminds all to continue adhering to Covid-19 SOPs amid announcement of additional freedoms for fully vaccinated

In a tweet, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the easing of some restrictions is for the good of the economy, not because the country is safe from the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reminded Malaysians to continue adhering to the Covid-19 SOPs after the announcement of additional social and economic freedoms by caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a tweet, Dr Noor Hisham said that the easing of some restrictions is for the good of the economy, not because the country is safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A reminder to all, many places are opening because of the economy and not because it is safe. Please keep that in mind; please wear a mask, double masks if possible, practice physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

“Avoid crowded and confined spaces. Stay safe and get vaccinated ASAP,” he said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced additional social and economic freedoms for states under Phase One of the National Recovery Programme (NRP), including dining at restaurants starting tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the decision was made during a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting, and the easing of restrictions would apply only to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Besides allowing dining in, Muhyiddin also announced that non-contact sports such as golfing and fishing would be allowed, adding that night and weekend markets would also be allowed to operate.