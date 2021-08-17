EMCO at nine localities in Sabah, two in Pahang from Aug 19

Rodzi said the EMCO in four localities in Sabah, three in Terengganu, and one each in Pahang and Kelantan will be lifted as scheduled tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Nine localities in Sabah and two in Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Thursday (Aug 19) until Sept 1, said National Security director-general in the National Security Council (MKN) Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the affected localities in Sabah include Kampung Kuala Abai and Kampung Payas-payas in Kota Belud, Beverly Hills Fasa 3 and Regency Park in Penampang, and Kampung Iburu and Kampung Meligan in Sipitang.

The other areas involved in Sabah are Taman Ria Height in Tawau, Baiduri Ayu Complex, Felda Sahabat 9 in Lahad Datu and Moynod 1 farm housing in Beluran.

In Pahang, the EMCO will be enforced in Felda Jenderak Utara, Kuala Krau in Temerloh and Ladang Selbourne, Mukim Gua in Lipis.

“The standard operating procedure for all these areas under the EMCO is the same as that announced before,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Felda Tersang 1, 2, and 3, Mukim Batu Talam in Raub, Pahang, scheduled to end tomorrow, will be extended until Aug 25.

Rodzi said the EMCO in four localities in Sabah, three in Terengganu, and one each in Pahang and Kelantan will be lifted as scheduled tomorrow.

The localities involved in Sabah are Kampung Banjar in Keningau, Kem 3 Sibulu in Tenom, Penampang Baru in Penampang and Tawau Immigration Detention Depot, while that in Pahang is Felda Krau 1, Mukim Gali in Raub.

The EMCO at Taman Rakyat Bestari Fasa 1 to 4 and Low-Cost Public Housing 1 and 2, Mukim Telok Kalong in Kemaman, and Mukim Manir in Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu as well as Kampung Banggol Pak Esah, Mukim Bukit Abai in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan will also end tomorrow. — Bernama