Covid-19: Sarawak records all-time high daily cases of 1,566 today, says SDMC

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said 734 new cases were detected in Kuching district, Bau (238), Lundu (175), Serian (84), Samarahan (44), Betong (40), Sibu (37) and Miri (34). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 16 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak has exceeded 1,000 again, with 1,566 cases recorded today, the highest daily figure since the first case was detected in the state in March last year.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement, said 734 new cases were detected in Kuching district, Bau (238), Lundu (175), Serian (84), Samarahan (44), Betong (40), Sibu (37) and Miri (34).

Bintulu and Subis had 29 cases each, Song (27), Mukah (19), Sri Aman (17), Asajaya (12), Selangau (nine), Tebedu (eight), Pusa (seven), Lubok Antu, Dalat and Tatau (six each), Saratok (five), Beluru (two) and Lawas (one).

A 73-year-old man from Serian district was the only fatality today, bringing the death toll to 487.

Five new clusters were also detected, Kampung Gobilt in Kuching with 54 cases, Lorong Temenggung Haji Gobil in Kuching (29 cases), Jalan Airport Lama in Bintulu (12), Kampung Kakeng in Serian (61) and Kampung Bunga in Serian (26).

According to SDMC, 1,653,259 Sarawakians or 80.9 per cent of the state’s population have completed their vaccination, with 166,415 more waiting for their second shot.

In line with the recent developments, it has agreed to loosen restrictions on business operations and allow workers who have had at least one shot of the vaccine to work.

“For those who do not qualify for the Covid-19 vaccination due to health reasons, they can show their medical records obtained from certified health officials,” it said.

Those who have not completed their vaccination, however, are advised not to expose themselves to high-risk areas, especially when infections within communities are still high.

“For those who have yet to complete both shots, we strongly urge that you comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP), especially for dine-in and work at food premises,” said SDMC. — Bernama