PAS Youth: Opening of Malaysia’s economic sector shows govt’s efforts seeing results

A general view of shoplots in Taman Danau Desa, Kuala Lumpur August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The efforts of the government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic are starting to see its effectiveness when a portion of economic sector is allowed to reopen under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

PAS Youth information chief, Khairul Nadzir Helmi Azhar said the reopening of a section of the sector is due to a string of long-term plans of the government in intensifying the vaccination programme to successfully reach more than 50 per cent of the country’s population with at least one dose yesterday.

“It is also seeing results when based on the statements of several health personnel and the fall in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions involving Malaysians.

“What was implemented by the government was no different from those implemented in the United Kingdom (UK) when the government stepped up vaccination to achieve herd immunity and the simultaneous opening of the economic sector in line with the increasing rate of vaccination among the people,” he said in a statement today.

Nadzir said the government’s efforts which have been belittled by some quarters are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“PAS Youth welcomes all efforts implemented by the government to address the pandemic. Reopening a section of the economic sector would to some extent relieve small entrepreneurs such as car wash owners, barbershops as well as other shops that are given leeway, to generate revenue lost due to the closure of operations for so long.

“PAS Youth also hoped that the vaccination programme continued to be intensified including proposals to have house to house vaccination or the opening of drive-through vaccination centres (PPV) to enable more to be vaccinated before October,” he said.

In this regard, Nadzir said PAS Youth is calling on all parties including politicians, private groups and NGOs to focus on ensuring the success of the National Recovery Plan.

He however warned that the measures implemented by the government which are starting to see results could be disrupted due to political strives and conflicts. — Bernama