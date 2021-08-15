Dr Noor Hisham: 20,546 new Covid-19 cases today, Selangor top again with more than 7,000 cases

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The number of new Covid-19 infections dropped slightly today to 20,546 new cases detected over the last day, said Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

A tweet by Dr Noor Hisham detailed how Selangor reported more than a third of the new infections with 7,307 new cases, followed by Sabah with 1,665 new infections, and Kedah rounding up the top three states with 1,596 new cases.

He said Johor registered 1,508 new infections, Kuala Lumpur with 1,442 new cases, Penang with 1,111 fresh cases, Perak with 1,069 cases and Kelantan with 1,025 infections, rounding up the states with new infections upward of 1,000.

Cumulatively, Malaysia has detected 1,404,899 Covid-19 infections to date.

