Seven-point proposal does not refer to formation of new govt, says Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The seven-point cross-party framework announced during Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address yesterday does not refer to the formation of a new government, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

Instead it was for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to obtain support from some opposition MPs to resolve certain issues.

“It (the proposal) does not refer to the formation of a new government but the PN government, that, insya-Allah, with the support from other MPs including opposition MPs, then it will be a government that will also be supported by some opposition MPs on certain issues, fundamental issues,” he said during ‘Soal Rakyat” programme over TV3 today.

According to Saifuddin, the PN government’s action of negotiating with leaders of parties outside the government was to create bi-partisan cooperation for the country’s stability and to ensure that the government could continue to function during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to display a more mature and inclusive political environment.

He said the seven-point cross-party framework proposed by the government was an important milestone in Malaysia’s political development.

Saifuddin also said if all MPs could come together without trying to obstruct others, there is a lot of room to make the proposal happen.

“A minority government that has an understanding with the opposition isn’t something new, there are currently around 10 or 12 countries in the world with such an understanding.

“In the seven-point framework, which I feel is a very good thing, a large part of it are matters that have been discussed for several years by political parties and civil society,” he said, adding that personally, he was very happy with all the points contained in the proposal.

According to Saifuddin, politics in Malaysia was too serious till it caused society and even families to bicker among themselves due to differences in opinion.

“Politics in Malaysia is like a knife, it’s so sharp that it cuts deep, causing lasting harm till brothers will feud, and divide an entire village. So it is time for bi-partisan politics,” he said.

Yesterday, the government proposed a seven-point cross-party framework that would be implemented if a vote of confidence on the Prime Minister passes at the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Muhyiddin said they would invite leaders from all political parties outside of PN to discuss the proposal next week and he was ready to hear their views. — Bernama