Scheduled pavement maintenance works at Penang Bridge from Aug 16 to Dec 30

Penang Bridge lane closures would be activated in stages to maintain two passable lanes at all times for public’s convenience.. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) to conduct scheduled pavement maintenance works from Aug 16 to Dec 30 to improve the motorist comfort and safety for Penang Bridge customers, especially Penangites.

PLUS chief operations officer Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi in a statement today said the pavement maintenance works would be carried out in stages between KM0.2 and KM8.3 from Perai to the Island stretch and it is scheduled to take place only at night starting from 10 pm to 6 am to reduce traffic disruption.

He said to facilitate the maintenance works, lane closures would be activated in stages to maintain two passable lanes at all times for public’s convenience.

“PLUS will also ensure traffic information, as well as lane closures on the bridge is disseminated to the public continuously through electronic signages placed at strategic locations leading to Penang Bridge.

“However, during maintenance work on the middle lane, the right lane will need to be closed for safety purposes. Therefore, only the left lane is accessible to traffic. If there is a need, the right lane will be open to customers,” he said.

Therefore, highway customers are also advised to plan their journey or utilise other alternative routes throughout the period, he added. — Bernama