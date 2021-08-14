National Mosque imam dies due to heart complications in Selangor

National Mosque imam Khisamudin Ismail died of heart complications at 4am today. — Picture via Facebook/National Mosque

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — National Mosque imam Khisamudin Ismail died of heart complications at 4am today at his residence in Kota Puteri, Batu Arang, Selangor. He turned 53 today.

The news of his passing was shared by the National Mosque via a post on Facebook.

“We lost a friend, an imam and teacher who was full of dedication in his duty. May Allah shower mercy and forgiveness on his soul and place him among the righteous.

“We pray that his wife, children and family members are patient in facing this test,” read the post.

National Mosque Assistant Information Officer Ahmad Faizal Azman, when contacted by Bernama, said Khisamudin was laid to rest at about 9.30 am at the Batu Arang Islamic Cemetery.

Besides his wife, Khisamudin leaves behind three children.

He started serving as an imam at the National Mosque in April 2014, then became an instructor at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Bukit Kiara in April 2018, before returning to work as imam at the National Mosque in June the same year.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri also extended his condolences to Khisamudin’s family .

“I (had) informed him that I would visit him when there was a suitable time. Nevertheless, Allah SWT’s plan definitely has its blessings. Condolences to the family of Ustaz Khisamudin Ismail, imam of the National Mosque ,” he wrote on his Facebook. — Bernama