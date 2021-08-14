Kuching IRB to start ‘drop box’ service on Monday

KUCHING, Aug 14 ― The Kuching Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will introduce the drop box facility for business licence renewal on Monday.

In a statement today, it said this facility can improve efficiency in its service delivery, especially in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For now, the facility is available only for business licence renewal as it is the most popular kind of transactions.

“The procedure on implementation of the Kuching Business Licence Renewal Drop Box is available on the website,” IRB said.

It also said the Sarawak government had agreed to waive the penalty for late renewals of business licences throughout the movement control order (MCO) period to ease the burden of the business community.

An appointment system had also been introduced for customers to control the number of people at the office and to facilitate the implementation of the standard operating procedure, it added. ― Bernama