‘It is nothing’: Bersatu deputy president says gathering at Muhyiddin’s house a party meeting

A vehicle believed to be ferrying Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ahmad Faizal Azumu is seen arriving at Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Bukit Damansara August 14, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said a meeting at Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence this afternoon was a party management meeting.

Faizal, who was just appointed as the prime minister’s special adviser last week, stopped to speak to the media who were waiting at the entrance to the residence in Bukit Damansara at 5.45pm today.

“It is nothing. Statements will be issued by the party.

“I am going to buy pisang goreng and then go home,” he told reporters when asked about the meeting.

Other than Faizal, Bersatu Women chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as well as Bersatu Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz were also spotted entering the property earlier this afternoon ahead of the meeting.

The meeting was held as rumours swirled that Muhyiddin was set to meet ministers, deputy ministers and other Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.

The attendees began to arrive at Muhyiddin’s residence from 3.45pm and left at about 5.40pm.

Only Redzuan who arrived at 5.15pm has yet to leave the property at the time of writing.