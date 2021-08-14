Covid: Over 300,000 individuals have received vaccine through Movak, says unity minister

Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said 25 buses have been provided for this joint initiative with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT). ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JELEBU, Aug 14 — A total of 300,706 individuals have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (MOVAK) programme since it was launched on June 26, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said 25 buses have been provided for this joint initiative with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

“The move is to assist in the vaccination process, especially among the rural communities in an effort to accelerate the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK),” she said after handing over 250 food aid boxes to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) here, today.

Also present was UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) chairman Datuk Jalaluddin Alias who is also Jelebu MP.

Earlier, Halimah also checked on the MOVAK programme at Dewan Perpaduan Simpang Pertang, Jelebu where 300 vaccine shots would be administered daily.

Meanwhile, Halimah said the ministry had channeled an allocation of RM12.4 million to provide 73,883 food boxes for the benefit of B40 Indian households nationwide. — Bernama