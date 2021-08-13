Sarawak Disaster Management Committee releases SOP for NRP Phase 3

A woman scans a MySejahtera QR code before entering a premise. – Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 13 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today released the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) for the state, prohibiting several non-essential and entertainment sectors from opening.

According to the SOP, premises that would remain closed under Phase 3 are those offering spa, reflexology and massage services, wellness centres, and manicure and pedicure centres.

Night clubs, pubs, karaoke including family karaoke are also prohibited. Theme parks and family leisure centres should also remain closed too under Phase 3 of the NRP, according to the SOP.

SDMC said premises and studios that are used for organising activities such as yoga, zumba and the likes were not allowed to open under Phase 3.

Similarly, prayer activities at hotel lounges as well as indoor or outdoor busking activities would remain prohibited.

Social gatherings or events such as weddings and receptions, engagement ceremonies, ‘tahlil’, celebrations such as anniversary and birthday as well as reunion and retreat would also remain prohibited under Phase 3.

Mass activities that involve major movements and gathering that is difficult to maintain physical distancing such as fun run, fun ride, marathon and triathlon cannot be organised.

Whatever activities that would bring many people to one venue which would hinder physical distancing must be prohibited, the SOP said.

Inter-district and inter-state travels are still not allowed without police permit under Phase 3, according to the SOP.

Phase 3 of the NRP has been implemented in Sarawak since Aug 9, but such implementation has been postponed for the Southern zone.

The Southern zone comprises Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, Serian and Tebedu districts. — Borneo Post