Muhyiddin promises to call an election by July 2022 at the latest

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that he will call a general election once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysians will head to the ballot box no later than the end of July next year, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said that he will call a general election once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, as he had no desire to hold on to power.

“I do not wish to hold on to power. In this situation, it is wise to return the mandate to the hands of the public to pick their own government.

“Based on the current pandemic situation, I will call a general election by the end of July next year,” he said during a special televised address today.

Muhyiddin, whose majority support in Parliament is in doubt, has been granted until September 7 when Parliament reconvenes to present his case.

At the same time, a motion of no-confidence will be tabled against Muhyiddin who said today that no other MP commands majority support of the House.

He however said the reason for proposing these measures was to ensure there is a working government.

“The reason for presenting these suggestions is to ensure the government can function during this pandemic.

“At the same time, just like all of you, I have a responsibility to prevent kleptocrats from ruling the country,” he said.