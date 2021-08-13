Lawan organisers accuse govt of intimidation as seven activists probed for sedition

The seven activists were hauled up for questioning by the police under the Sedition Act 1948 earlier today. — Picture courtesy of Sekratariat Solidariti Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Youth coalition Sekratariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) has accused the government today of intimidating the public after seven of its activists were today investigated by the police under the Sedition Act 1948.

SSR, which organised the #Lawan street protest on July 31, said its rally planned on August 21 will still continue despite the action against its activists.

“SSR and other activists have given our full cooperation to the police. Yet here we would like to state that the use of the Sedition Act is extreme and is a form of excessive intimidation to ordinary people.

“We only exercised the constitutional right to speak and assemble peacefully in accordance with Article 10 of the Federal Constitution,” SSR said in a statement.

The organisers previously held a street protest in Kuala Lumpur on July 17 and July 31 demanding Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation, the reopening of Parliament, and automatic loan moratorium for all.

Earlier today, seven activists spent an hour and a half after being called up by the police at the Dang Wangi police district headquarters.

They were: Mohammad Asraf Sharafi, Mohammad Alshatri Abdullah, Qyira Yusri, Tharma Pillai, Dobby Chew, Sevan Doraisamy, and Amir Abdul Hadi.

Amir, who is also the secretary-general of Muda, said the use of the Sedition Act in their investigation is unfair.

“We consider this a form of intimidation against the public.

“I don’t know why I was called. The investigation today is based on a report of an online portal, so I think there are other ways it can be done,” he told the media after questioning.