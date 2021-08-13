Johor Sultan meets DPM Ismail Sabri, a day after meeting PM Muhyiddin

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) met with Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi today. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was granted an audience with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi in the state’s capital here this afternoon.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook, Ismail Sabri arrived at Istana Pasir Pelangi at about 10.45am and the meeting lasted for more than an hour.

It is learnt that Ismail Sabri, who is also the Umno vice-president, will later adjourn to the Johor mentri besar’s residence at Bukit Saujana here after Friday prayers for a state Umno political bureau meeting.

The Umno politician is one of the party’s MPs who is seen to be continuing to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman, was granted an audience with Sultan Ibrahim shortly after the opening of the Johor state assembly.

During the state assembly opening, the 63-year-old monarch issued a stern warning to all assemblymen that he will not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if they cannot work together and the political turmoil disrupts the governance of Johor.

He then granted an audience to the prime minister yesterday at Istana Pasir Pelangi.