DPM Ismail Sabri attends Johor Umno political bureau meeting in JB

A vehicle carrying Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob enters the Johor mentri besar’s official residence at Saujana in Johor Baru, August 13, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a closed-door meeting with the Johor Umno leadership in what is believed to be related to the state government’s stance on its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his administration.

The two-hour meeting, consisting of Johor Umno’s political bureau, started at 2.15pm at the mentri besar’s official residence at the Saujana here.

This is the first time that Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, has made a surprise visit to Johor in his capacity as the deputy prime minister.

Apart from Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is the state Umno liaison chief, the meeting was also attended by the party’s other leaders including its deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and other wing leaders.

It is learnt that the meeting touched on several matters including the stance of the state government and also that of several Johor Umno MPs on their support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan National (PN) administration.

Ismail Sabri is one of the party’s MPs who is seen to be continuing to support Muhyiddin and the PN government.

Other notable MPs from Johor include Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

However, Ismail Sabri did not comment on the meeting after he left.

The Johor Umno leadership also declined to disclose what transpired during the meeting.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri was granted an audience with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi in the state’s capital here this afternoon.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman, was granted an audience with Sultan Ibrahim shortly after the opening of the Johor state assembly.

During the state assembly opening, the 63-year-old monarch issued a stern warning to all assemblymen that he will not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if they cannot work together and the political turmoil disrupts the governance of Johor.

He then granted an audience to the prime minister yesterday at Istana Pasir Pelangi.