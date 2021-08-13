DoSM: Malaysia’s economy grew 16pc in Q2 following initial dip in 2020

A general view of traffic in the Kuala Lumpur city centre amid the movement control order June 6, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysia’s second quarter (Q2 2021) gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 16.1 per cent year-on-year after previously shrinking for four consecutive quarters, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) announced today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the stronger growth had followed a low base following a significant decline in activity in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 2020), with economic performance supported mainly by the improvement in domestic demand and continued robust exports performance.

“However on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy registered a decline of 2 per cent, weighed by the tighter containment measures,” he said during the joint launch of the Economic and Financial Developments in Malaysia in the Second Quarter of 2021 with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) here.

In comparison, the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021) nothced a decline of 2.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

