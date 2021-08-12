Penang govt offices in Komtar, Seberang Perai shut due to Covid-19 cases

A notice informing the public of the Penang state government offices' closure is pictured at Komtar, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 12 ― Government offices located in Komtar on the island have been closed to the public since yesterday afternoon after several Covid-19 cases were reported.

The building also houses the office for the Penang Covid-19 Operations Centre.

The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) head office at Menara Bandaraya in Bandar Perda on the mainland has also been similarly affected by Covid-19 cases among its staff and will be closed tomorrow.

According to the Penang state secretary’s office, a total of five departments are closed for sanitation.



As at August 11, a total 23 staff in Komtar have tested positive for Covid-19.

The government counters at Level Three in Komtar, under the state secretary’s office, district office, land and mines department and the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), were closed from 2pm yesterday.

The Penang Covid-19 Operations Centre on Level Seven and two other government departments in Levels 25 and 30 were also closed.

The state secretary’s office confirmed that Levels 25, 30 and Three will be open as usual from tomorrow onwards.

Level 25 houses the Management Services Division and Corporate Communications and Innovation Unit while Level 30 houses the Procurement Unit.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the decision to close Menara Bandaraya for one day was based on advice from the MBSP Safety and Health Executive.

“I have ordered the closure to conduct sanitisation works on the whole building and to reduce the number of infections in Menara Bandaraya,” he said.

He said all prior appointments will be postponed to another date.

“All matters with regards to payment and other related services can be conducted through our Cyber Counter at www.mbsp.gov.my or through the MBSPPay payment platform,” he said.

He added that the city council services such as rubbish collection, landscaping and maintenance works will be as normal.

“Operations at our branch office and monitoring of SOPs at public premises will continue as normal,” he said.

He said the crisis management department and special disaster squad and disaster respond team will also be on standby at all time.

The MBSP head office will resume operations on August 16.