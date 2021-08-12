Johor Sultan grants audience to PM Muhyiddin

In a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim said the audience was held at Istana Pasir Pelangi. — Picture from Facebook/ Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor today granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim said the audience was held at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

“I invited him (Muhyiddin) for a luncheon during which he also briefed me about the country’s current situation and development,” His Majesty said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir assemblyman, attended the first day of the State Assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar in Iskandar Puteri.

The Sultan graced the opening of the sitting. — Bernama