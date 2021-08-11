Police say immediate action taken to bring crowd under control at Grand Seasons Hotel PPV

A screengrab of the crowd at Grand Seasons Hotel PPV, August 11, 2021. ― Screengrab from Facebook/Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Dang Wangi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Noor Delihan Yahaya said the police took immediate action in response to reports of crowding at the Grand Seasons Hotel vaccination centre (PPV) here today.

In a statement this evening, he said that the police arrived at the scene to manage the crowd until all vaccinations at the PPV were completed today, after a clip of the situation outside the PPV this morning went viral on social media.

“In this case, Dang Wangi police took immediate action by directing a compliance team to the centre to bring the situation under control.

“A public announcement was made to remind all those present to practice physical distancing and put on a face mask as stipulated in the SOP set by the National Security Council.

“The compliance team successfully controlled the situation at the centre until vaccinations were completed for the day,” he said.

Earlier today, a seven-minute clip went viral on social media showing a long line of people jammed together outside the Grand Seasons Hotel PPV while waiting to be admitted inside for their inoculations.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman uploaded the clip to his Facebook page and urged the government to manage the PPV better.

“The government please regulate this properly. There is no need to issue a summons, because this PPV is also under the government. But plan properly.

“Provide a spacious place, help facilitate social distancing. Wouldn’t you expect people to want to get vaccinated?” he asked.