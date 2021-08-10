Johor Sultan thanks Putrajaya for delivery of two million Covid vaccine doses

Sultan Ibrahim said the additional supplies will help accelerate the drive towards achieving herd immunity in Johor. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 ― The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has expressed his appreciation to the government for the additional two million Covid-19 vaccine doses through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (NIP).

His Highness said the additional supplies will help accelerate the drive towards achieving Johor’s herd immunity target.

“The Covid-19 transmissions currently among the people is extremely worrying with the additional vaccine doses received, we will be able to protect the people and speed up the herd immunity target.

“I would like to thank the government for the additional two million vaccines given to Johor,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a post on His Highness’ official Facebook account.

On Aug 8, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was reported to have said that an additional two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), will be distributed to all vaccination centres in Johor.

Three days earlier, on Aug 5, Sultan Ibrahim had expressed his disappointment over the low vaccination rate in the state. ― Bernama