Hishammuddin: 11 more localities in Sabah, one in Pahang under two-week EMCO from Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― Eleven more localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Thursday until August 25, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the affected areas in Sabah included three localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Kilang J & L quarters in Jalan Kokol; Kampung Gudon, Manggatal; and Kampung Lobou.

The other localities are Kampung Menunggui, Kota Belud; Kampung Tengah, Kinarut, Papar; Kampung Petagas, Putatan; Kampung Pogunon, Penampang; Kampung Timbua-Kembiroi-Lobou Baru, Ranau; Kampung Batu 1 Sipitang; Kampung Bukit Kukusan, Tawau and Kampung Batu-Batu, Tenom.

In Pahang, the EMCO locality is Felda Jengka 25 in Temerloh.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all these EMCO areas is the same as that announced previously,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today. ― Bernama

