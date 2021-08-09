Selangor Customs foil attempts to smuggle cigarettes, liquor worth over RM20m in Port Klang

Customs director-general, Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir, said that the first and second cases involved the seizure of three containers with goods estimated to be worth RM18.5 million. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Aug 9 ― The Malaysia Royal Customs Department’s Central Zone, Unit II (Selangor) foiled several attempts to smuggle cigarettes and liquor of various brands at two ports in Port Klang, with a total value estimated to be worth more than RM20 million including tax and duty, between July 21 and August 2.

Customs director-general, Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir, said that the first and second cases involved the seizure of three containers with goods estimated to be worth RM18.5 million.

He said that in the first case, a team from the enforcement division detained two containers at the North Port, where some 20 million sticks of cigarettes worth RM1 million, with duty and tax amounting to RM13.3 million, were seized in an operation held between 2.50pm and 3pm on July 21.

“A check on Customs 1 form, found that the container had been declared as carrying “decorative items” to avoid detection,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Latif also said that his team later thwarted an attempt to smuggle cigarettes and liquor, also at the same port, on July 23 at around 11.15am.

He said that they estimated some 1.78 million sticks were seized and 7,838 litres of liquor, with a value of RM1.866 million, with tax and duty estimated to be worth RM2.314 million.

“A check on the Customs 1 form, found the contents were declared as “12 reel of 1/5 Coated Artcard” to avoid detection,” he said.

He added that the importer and agent involved have been detained for further investigations.

In a separate statement, Abdul Latif said that on July 30, his team had also foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor involving two containers, including tax and duty, estimated to be worth RM1,598,446.

In the 11am check, Abdul Latif said that his enforcement officers found various brands of liquor believed to be brought in without Customs approval.

“The value of the seizure is estimated at RM467,712, with taxes and duty amounting to RM1,130,734,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latiff said that the department also foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor when it stopped two containers at West Port on August 2. The value of the seized goods, inclusive of taxes and duty is said to be about RM947,760 when the containers were checked at 11am and 2.30 pm.

“Our investigations found the seized goods to be worth RM60,000 with the tax and duty on the goods amounting to RM367,680.

“While checks at the other container also at the North Port, discovered that the goods seized were valued at RM60,000 with taxes and duty amounting to RM460,080,” he said.

Abdul Latif added that the cases were being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976. ― Bernama