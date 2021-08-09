SDMC: Sarawak to implement benefits for fully vaccinated after obtaining medical advice

The Darul Hana Bridge in Kuching, July 31, 2021. SDMC, in a statement, said it took note of the prime minister’s announcement on the benefits to be accorded to fully-vaccinated individuals. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 9 — The Sarawak government today said the benefits to be accorded to fully-vaccinated individuals in the state under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) will be implemented after it has obtained the advice of medical experts.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the decision was made at its meeting today.

“In the meantime, the existing SOPs for Phase Two of the NRP will still be enforced until the SOP for Phase Three has been gazetted,” it said in a statement.

In his announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made it clear that the government’s definition of fully-vaccinated individuals was only for those who had passed a 14-day period after receiving the second dose for double-dose vaccines (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac) and those who had passed the 28th day from the day they were injected with single-dose vaccines (Johnson & Johnson and CanSino).

He announced all the benefits for fully-vaccinated individuals will kick in on August 10.

The government has decided that those who had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 would be allowed to dine in again in states and federal territories that had already moved on to at least Phase Two of the NRP.

States that are already in Phase Two now are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah, while those which already transited to Phase Three are Perlis, Labuan and Sarawak.

Currently, states and federal territories still stuck in Phase One are Kedah, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“Sarawak also takes into consideration the benefits of full vaccinations and welcomes the announcement by the prime minister towards the mental and physical health of the people as well as the economic activities of the country.