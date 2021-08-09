Dr Mahathir confirms statement given to cops over MPs’ Dataran Merdeka gathering

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed this at 5.27pm today on Twitter, where his statement was apparently taken at the Perdana Leadership Foundation office in Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given a statement to the police regarding the gathering by Opposition MPs at Dataran Merdeka last Monday (August 2).

He confirmed this at 5.27pm today on Twitter, where his statement was apparently taken at the Perdana Leadership Foundation office in Putrajaya.

“I have given my statement to the police in regards to a gathering at Dataran Merdeka on Aug 2,” he posted on his official Twitter account.

Last week’s gathering saw the MPs call for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet to step down, on grounds of cancelling the final day of the Dewan Rakyat’s five-day special sitting.

The special sitting was originally scheduled for that same day, but was subsequently postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Opposition leaders who took part in the gathering included Pakatan Harapan members, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Sabah-based opposition parties Parti Warisan Sabah, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation, and Sarawak-based opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu.