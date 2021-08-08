Zuraida: Ministry to deploy mobile units to rural, flood-prone areas

The Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme will deploy its mobile units to rural areas throughout the country. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA BARU, Aug 8 — The Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme will deploy its mobile units to rural areas throughout the country, especially to high flood risk areas soon to help speed up the Covid-19 vaccination exercise among the people.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said it was to ensure people in rural areas get their Covid-19 jabs.

“Movak also has mobile units but they have yet to be mobilised to rural areas as we are still waiting for vaccine supplies.

“We are ready to go to areas that are prone to floods such as in Kelantan to administer the Covid-19 jabs to the people,” she said, adding that they would also focus on Orang Asli villages.

She said this to reporters after visiting the Community Volunteer Coordination (Movak Statik) at the Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Complex, near here today.

On Movak, which is a collaboration with the National Unity Ministry, Zuraida said a total of 70 call centres had been established under the programme to help the government achieve herd immunity by October this year.

“Movak volunteers will contact vaccine recipients to remind them to attend (the appointment) and if they cannot attend (due to transportation problem), we will help them get transportation,” she said, adding that the government is serious about getting the people vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Asked about the ministry’s approach in helping small traders and retailers during the current Covid-19 pandemic, Zuraida said the ministry is aiming to get 500,000 people from these groups vaccinated by October, adding that Movak was also set up to speed up the vaccination process among small traders and retailers nationwide. — Bernama