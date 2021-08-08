Pakatan urges MACC to probe alleged attempt to ‘buy’ its MPs

The statement was signed by Opposition leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council today urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate claims of attempts to buy seven MPs’ support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The PH presidential council said such an apparent move to ‘buy’ support needed serious actions by the MACC since similar incidents have happened in the past to Opposition MPs.

“If the MACC fails to do so, this only proves allegations that government agencies are being used as political weapons for the sake of political survival of certain parties rather than upholding the rule of law,” it said in a statement today.

Earlier today, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed that there were attempts to ‘buy’ five MPs from the Opposition bloc to support the prime minister.

They are DAP’s Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin, Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong and Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran, Saifuddin who is Kulim Bandar Baharu MP, PKR’s Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Kuala Kedah MP Azman Ismail and Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai.

Saifuddin made the revelation after several DAP MPs claimed that they were offered gifts, including ministerial posts, to defect.

He added that efforts to buy MPs are in full swing whereby in the last 48 hours, several Dewan Rakyat members from PKR have been contacted with job offers and cash.

“As the public is aware, Muhyiddin has lost his majority and still refused to resign under Article 43 (4) of the Federal Constitution.

“Therefore, anyone who tries to bribe Opposition MPs or attract support for Muhyiddin has not only committed an offence, but also allowed a prime minister who has no legitimacy or majority to remain in power while the people continue to suffer,” said the PH presidential council.

The group once again demanded for Muhyiddin to resign immediately, or convene a special Parliament session now to discuss and decide on the motion of confidence.

“Don’t use the time until September to ‘buy’ support with a variety of undignified and illegal tactics,” they said.

The statement was signed by Opposition leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.